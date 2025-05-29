Left Menu

Judge Orders Trump Administration to Resume Migrant Applications

A U.S. federal judge in Boston has ruled that President Trump's administration must resume processing applications for work permits and immigration status for migrants under 'parole' programs. This decision affects thousands of migrants from countries like Afghanistan, Latin America, and Ukraine, initially protected under Biden's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 08:18 IST
Judge Orders Trump Administration to Resume Migrant Applications
Judge

A federal judge in Boston has delivered a significant ruling against the Trump administration, ordering the resumption of processing applications for migrants under 'parole' programs. The decision affects migrants from Afghanistan, Latin America, and Ukraine, who were initially granted a two-year 'parole' to reside in the U.S.

Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama-era appointee, previously blocked the Trump administration from revoking parole for migrants from various countries. Her recent ruling reaffirms that the government must adhere to established procedures for granting immigration relief, as outlined under federal law.

This legal battle occurs amidst wider challenges to Trump's immigration policies. On the same day, a U.S. trade court ruled against the administration's tariffs, marking a dual setback for Trump's trade and immigration agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025