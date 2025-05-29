Judge Orders Trump Administration to Resume Migrant Applications
A U.S. federal judge in Boston has ruled that President Trump's administration must resume processing applications for work permits and immigration status for migrants under 'parole' programs. This decision affects thousands of migrants from countries like Afghanistan, Latin America, and Ukraine, initially protected under Biden's administration.
A federal judge in Boston has delivered a significant ruling against the Trump administration, ordering the resumption of processing applications for migrants under 'parole' programs. The decision affects migrants from Afghanistan, Latin America, and Ukraine, who were initially granted a two-year 'parole' to reside in the U.S.
Judge Indira Talwani, an Obama-era appointee, previously blocked the Trump administration from revoking parole for migrants from various countries. Her recent ruling reaffirms that the government must adhere to established procedures for granting immigration relief, as outlined under federal law.
This legal battle occurs amidst wider challenges to Trump's immigration policies. On the same day, a U.S. trade court ruled against the administration's tariffs, marking a dual setback for Trump's trade and immigration agendas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
