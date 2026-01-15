Left Menu

Trump's Move to Suspend Visas from 75 Nations Intensifies Immigration Debate

The Trump administration is halting immigrant visa processing from 75 countries, affecting regions in Latin America, Southern Asia, Africa, and more, as part of a broader immigration crackdown. This suspension, starting January 21, intends to prevent public charge risks while scrutinizing visa applicant self-sufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 04:04 IST
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is halting the processing of immigrant visas for applicants from 75 nations, as confirmed by a State Department spokesperson on Wednesday. This suspension is part of Washington's tightened immigration measures and will affect countries from Latin America, the Balkans, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, commencing on January 21.

Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department, stated, "The State Department will utilize its long-standing authority to rule ineligible potential immigrants who might become a public charge on the U.S. and exploit American generosity." The decision aims to pause processing while reassessing procedures to deter foreign nationals from benefiting from public welfare, according to Pigott.

This decision, first reported by Fox News, does not pertain to U.S. visitor visas. Notably, the U.S. is set to host the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, bringing visitor visas into focus again. The move aligns with a November directive mandating that U.S. diplomats ensure visa applicants are financially liberated from government dependencies, as revealed by a State Department cable reviewed by Reuters.

