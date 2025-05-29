Explosive Heist: Maoists Raid in Odisha

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a probe following a significant theft of explosives in Sundargarh district, Odisha. Maoists reportedly intercepted a truck transporting 200 packets of gelatin to a local quarry, forcing the driver into a nearby forest before seizing approximately four tonnes of explosives.

Senior NIA officers, including a Deputy Inspector General and additional staff, have been deployed to Rourkela for the investigation. The Odisha police are providing full support, having already registered a case based on the truck driver's statement. The incident occurred near the Saranda forests in Jharkhand, a known Maoist stronghold.

Authorities have yet to locate the stolen explosives. The police suspect Jharkhand-based Maoists orchestrated the heist, given the close proximity of the loot site to Jharkhand. Security operations have intensified along the Odisha-Jharkhand border, with cross-border collaboration underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)