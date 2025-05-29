PM Modi Hails Sikkim@50, Charts Vision for Green Growth and Global Recognition

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi virtually addressed the grand celebration of Sikkim@50, commemorating 50 years of the state’s inclusion in the Indian Union. Though unable to attend in person due to adverse weather conditions, the Prime Minister conveyed his heartfelt greetings and praised the state’s remarkable transformation over the last five decades. Themed “Where Progress Meets Purpose, and Nature Nurtures Growth”, the event in Gangtok reflected Sikkim’s unique balance of ecological harmony and developmental ambition.

A Half-Century of Democratic Integration and Development

The Prime Minister reflected on the significance of Sikkim’s merger with India in 1975, lauding its transition into a democratic and inclusive part of the Indian nation. “Sikkim didn’t just join India geographically; it became a part of its soul,” he said. He praised the energy and enthusiasm of the people of Sikkim and extended special appreciation to Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang and his team for organizing a vibrant and memorable Golden Jubilee event.

Shri Modi emphasized that over the past five decades, Sikkim has emerged as a national pride, setting examples in biodiversity, cultural richness, and sustainable development. “Sikkim is not only 100% organic but also among the states with the highest per capita income, a true symbol of balance between prosperity and preservation,” he noted.

‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and Act East: A Regional Development Paradigm

Reiterating his government’s mantra of inclusive development, the Prime Minister outlined how balanced regional growth is vital to realizing a developed India. Since 2014, the Northeast—including Sikkim—has been placed at the forefront of development strategies, under the “Act East” policy combined with an “Act Fast” implementation approach.

Citing the Northeast Investment Summit held recently in Delhi, he mentioned that significant investments announced during the summit will soon translate into employment opportunities and industrial growth across Sikkim. “The people of the Northeast are no longer on the periphery; they are central to India’s growth story,” he asserted.

Infrastructure Renaissance: Roads, Rails, Ropeways

Highlighting the transformation in connectivity, Shri Modi announced that 400 kilometers of new national highways have been constructed in Sikkim, along with numerous rural roads. Key infrastructure developments include:

Atal Setu, connecting Sikkim with Darjeeling

Progress on the Sikkim-Kalimpong highway

The ambitious Bagdogra-Gangtok Expressway, soon to be linked to the Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway

The ongoing Sevoke-Rangpo rail project, aimed at integrating Sikkim into the national railway grid

In areas where road connectivity is challenging, ropeway systems are being established. Several such projects were inaugurated as part of today’s celebrations, ushering in new-era mobility solutions for Sikkim’s hilly terrain.

Advancing Healthcare and Social Security

Underlining health as a cornerstone of development, the Prime Minister inaugurated a 500-bed hospital in Sikkim. He noted that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, over 25,000 residents have received free treatment, and senior citizens aged 70 and above are now eligible for ₹5 lakh in free medical coverage nationwide.

“Healthcare must be both accessible and affordable,” said Shri Modi, reaffirming his government’s commitment to expanding AIIMS and medical colleges across India.

Organic Agriculture and Fisheries: New Growth Frontiers

Sikkim’s role as a pioneer in organic farming was lauded, with a specific mention of the export of Dalle Khursani chilies—a significant milestone in March 2025. The Prime Minister also announced the establishment of India’s first Organic Fisheries Cluster in Soreng district, marking a diversification of Sikkim’s organic brand into aquaculture.

“There is a global demand for organic fish. Sikkim’s youth must seize this opportunity,” he said, envisioning a new identity for Sikkim in organic food and fish exports.

Tourism as an Engine of Economic Growth

PM Modi called for elevating Sikkim’s status from a regional hill station to a global tourism destination. He encouraged the development of spiritual, adventure, wellness, and conference tourism, stating that Sikkim offers a complete tourism package.

Major tourism projects inaugurated today include:

A new skywalk attraction

The unveiling of a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Launch of the Golden Jubilee Convention Center

“Sikkim’s natural splendor, combined with infrastructure like the new sports complex and convention facilities, will attract global artists, conferences, and tourists alike,” he said.

Sporting Potential: Fueling India’s Olympic Dreams

The Prime Minister saluted Sikkim’s sporting heroes—Bhaichung Bhutia, Tarundeep Rai, and Jaslal Pradhan—and envisioned every town in Sikkim producing future champions. Under the Khelo India scheme, he stated, Sikkim is receiving targeted support for infrastructure, training, and tournaments.

“The newly launched sports complex in Gangtok is just the beginning. It will become a training hub for Olympic-level talent,” he declared.

Operation Sindoor: Unity, Courage, and Strategic Resolve

Reflecting on recent national events, Shri Modi connected the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and India’s military response through Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the nation’s unity and strategic strength. “They tried to rob the sindoor from Indian daughters, but India retaliated with precision and resolve,” he said.

He revealed that multiple Pakistani airbases were neutralized, sending a strong message to adversaries that India stands united and unyielding.

Roadmap to 2047: A Green, Global, and Glorious Sikkim

Looking ahead to 2047—India’s centenary of independence and Sikkim’s 75th year of statehood, PM Modi urged the people to envision a “Green Model State”. Key goals for the next 25 years include:

Universal solar-powered electrification

A boom in agro and tourism startups

Expansion of organic product exports

Complete digital transaction literacy

Large-scale waste-to-wealth innovation

He stressed the importance of skill development tailored to global employment demands, ensuring Sikkim’s youth are not just job seekers but global changemakers.

A Collective Commitment to Sikkim’s Future

“Let us pledge to take Sikkim to the peak of development, heritage, and global recognition,” the Prime Minister concluded, calling for collective action, inter-generational collaboration, and visionary planning to shape Sikkim’s future.

The event was graced by Governor Shri Om Prakash Mathur, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang, and numerous dignitaries, symbolizing a unified commitment to propelling Sikkim into a new era of prosperity and global recognition.