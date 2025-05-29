Left Menu

Chaos and Crisis: The Struggle for Aid in Gaza

The new U.S.-backed aid system in Gaza has faced criticism and chaos. Thousands of Palestinians flock to distribution points, driven by desperation for food amid disorder and fears of violence. This comes as Israeli air strikes continue, intensifying the humanitarian crisis and complicating ceasefire prospects.

The introduction of a new U.S.-backed aid system in Gaza has been met with widespread criticism due to its chaotic start and ineffective distribution, illustrated by scenes of disorder at distribution points run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Many Palestinians, driven by sheer hunger, stormed the sites despite fears of violence.

Accusations have mounted against the system, which is thought to be inadequate in addressing the needs arising from Israel's blockade on Gaza that has persisted for 11 weeks. The lack of a proper identification process has added to suspicions, especially with concerns about Hamas's influence and control over aid distribution.

Amid the turmoil, Israeli military actions have continued, further escalating the crisis. Speculations about a ceasefire are circulating as the international community places pressure on Israel to halt its offensive and allow humanitarian aid to flow freely into Gaza.

