Tariff Talks: Japanese PM and Trump Deepen Understanding

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed tariff issues over the phone. The conversation was deemed meaningful as both leaders gained a better understanding of each other's perspectives. This marks their second discussion in May, ahead of upcoming tariff negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:33 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump conducted a phone conversation on Thursday, focusing on tariff issues.

The talks were described as 'meaningful,' indicating that the leaders deepened their understanding of each other's perspectives. This dialogue marks their second engagement this month, with another conversation having taken place on May 23.

The discussions occurred ahead of a scheduled fourth round of tariff negotiations between the two nations, highlighting ongoing efforts to address trade concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

