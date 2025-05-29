Left Menu

Chinese Nationals Arrested at India-Nepal Border for Suspicious Activities

Two Chinese nationals were apprehended by SSB personnel at the India-Nepal border for allegedly filming the area without valid travel documents. The individuals, arrested near Pipraun-Jatahi, were handed over to local police along with mobile phones, a wireless microphone, and Nepalese Rupees. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhubani | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:34 IST
Chinese Nationals Arrested at India-Nepal Border for Suspicious Activities
Two Chinese nationals have been apprehended by law enforcement authorities for allegedly filming the India-Nepal border without proper travel documentation. The arrests took place in Bihar's Madhubani district.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel first detained the suspects near Pipraun-Jatahi border outpost. They alerted the police and intelligence agencies about the suspicious activity.

Upon search, mobile phones, a wireless microphone, and Nepalese Rupee notes were recovered from the duo. The individuals have been handed over to local law enforcement for further investigation, officials said.

