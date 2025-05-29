Netanyahu Accepts New Ceasefire Proposal Amid Hostage Crisis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the families of hostages held in Gaza that Israel has agreed to a new ceasefire proposal. This development was reported after the proposal was presented by U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff. Israeli media shared the news on Thursday.

The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, announced that it has received the latest proposal from mediators. They are currently studying the details of this ceasefire plan, considering their next steps in addressing the ongoing conflict.

This potential diplomatic breakthrough reflects a significant move in the drawn-out conflict, especially concerning the status and safety of hostages in Gaza, as international parties strive for peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)