Non-Local Woman Arrested with Narcotics in Kulgam

A woman from Malda, Kolkata, has been arrested in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir after police recovered a significant amount of narcotics from her possession.

The woman was apprehended at a Sofigund checkpoint after she attempted to flee upon spotting the police. Authorities recovered 7 grams of brown sugar, 2 kilograms of poppy straw, and Rs 10,000 in cash from her.

Police have registered a case and are currently holding the woman in custody for further investigation. The woman had been residing in the Sofigund area of South Kashmir.

