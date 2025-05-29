Left Menu

Non-Local Woman Arrested with Narcotics in Kulgam

A woman from Malda, Kolkata, was arrested in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, with narcotics in her possession, including 7 grams of brown sugar and 2 kilograms of poppy straw. The police apprehended her at a checkpoint after she attempted to evade them, and a case has been registered.

A woman from Malda, Kolkata, has been arrested in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir after police recovered a significant amount of narcotics from her possession.

The woman was apprehended at a Sofigund checkpoint after she attempted to flee upon spotting the police. Authorities recovered 7 grams of brown sugar, 2 kilograms of poppy straw, and Rs 10,000 in cash from her.

Police have registered a case and are currently holding the woman in custody for further investigation. The woman had been residing in the Sofigund area of South Kashmir.

