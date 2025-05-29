Left Menu

Hagawane Family Faces Fresh Allegations Amid Ongoing Dowry Case

A new cheating and intimidation case has been filed against Rajendra Hagawane and his family. Previously arrested for Vaishnavi Hagawane's alleged dowry-related suicide, they now face allegations of not repaying a loan and threatening Prashant Yelwande over a backhoe loader purchase.

Hagawane Family Faces Fresh Allegations Amid Ongoing Dowry Case
In a developing legal saga, the Hagawane family, already embroiled in controversy, is now accused of fresh criminal activities. A new complaint regarding cheating and criminal intimidation has been filed against Rajendra Hagawane and his relatives, who are currently held in connection with Vaishnavi Hagawane's controversial suicide case.

Vaishnavi reportedly ended her life due to alleged dowry harassment by her in-laws, thrusting the Hagawane family into the national limelight. Adding to the legal woes, Prashant Yelwande has approached authorities alleging he was coerced and cheated in a backhoe loader deal with the Hagawanes.

As legal proceedings continue, a local court has placed Shashank Hagawane, Lata Hagawane, and Karishma Hagawane into judicial custody. The family's troubles extend from dowry harassment claims to allegations involving financial deceit and intimidation, painting a grim picture of ongoing legal challenges.

