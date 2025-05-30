Turmoil Unfolds in Gaza Amidst Food Distribution Chaos

Chaos erupted in Gaza on Thursday as tens of thousands of Palestinians sought food at distribution sites managed by a US and Israeli-backed foundation. Witnesses described a scene where aid was grabbed indiscriminately, leading Israeli troops to fire shots to control crowds.

In central Gaza, smoke bombs and gunfire were reported near a distribution center, as seen in an Associated Press video. Witnesses blamed Israeli troops for shooting projectiles to disperse the throng after supplies ran out. Mahmoud Ismael, on crutches, underscored the dire conditions, lamenting his futile attempt to obtain basic foodstuffs.

The situation highlights ongoing turmoil in the aid framework administered by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which faces criticism from international entities. Israeli forces emphasize efforts to facilitate humanitarian supplies while blaming Hamas for exacerbating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)