Two Indian peacekeepers, Brigadier General Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh, were honored posthumously on the International Day of UN Peacekeepers. The ceremony acknowledged the sacrifices of peacekeepers globally, with awards presented by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The event emphasized the critical role and evolving nature of peacekeeping missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 30-05-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 08:46 IST
Honoring Fallen Heroes: The Sacrifices of UN Peacekeepers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a solemn ceremony honoring UN peacekeepers, two Indian soldiers, Brigadier General Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh, were posthumously recognized for their ultimate sacrifice. The International Day of UN Peacekeepers served as a poignant reminder of the risks faced by peacekeepers worldwide.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres awarded the Dag Hammarskjold Medals to the families of the fallen heroes, underlining the importance of their mission in maintaining global peace. The ceremony also celebrated the contributions of outstanding personnel from Ghana and Sierra Leone.

With more than 5,300 personnel deployed in various conflict zones, India remains a major contributor to the United Nations Peacekeeping efforts. The 2024 theme, 'Future of Peacekeeping,' calls for adaptive strategies as peacekeepers confront increasingly complex global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

