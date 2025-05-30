Vigilance Boost for Amarnath Yatra: BSF Chief's Security Review in J&K

The security situation along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir came under scrutiny as Daljit Singh Chawdhary, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a comprehensive review.

Chawdhary assessed current operational strategies and emphasized the critical need for continuous vigilance and readiness among troops to uphold national security. The upcoming Amarnath Yatra, set to run from July 3 to August 9, was highlighted as a period requiring heightened security measures.

The regional security forces will be bolstered by the deployment of approximately 42,000 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces, as ordered by the Centre, to ensure the safety of the pilgrimage routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)