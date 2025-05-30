Vigilance Boost for Amarnath Yatra: BSF Chief's Security Review in J&K
Director General of BSF, Daljit Singh Chawdhary, conducted a security review of Jammu and Kashmir's International Border, focusing on border dominance, vigilance, and troop readiness ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. Approximately 42,000 CAPF personnel will be deployed to ensure safety during the pilgrimage.
The security situation along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir came under scrutiny as Daljit Singh Chawdhary, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a comprehensive review.
Chawdhary assessed current operational strategies and emphasized the critical need for continuous vigilance and readiness among troops to uphold national security. The upcoming Amarnath Yatra, set to run from July 3 to August 9, was highlighted as a period requiring heightened security measures.
The regional security forces will be bolstered by the deployment of approximately 42,000 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces, as ordered by the Centre, to ensure the safety of the pilgrimage routes.
