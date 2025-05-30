Left Menu

Ukraine Awaits Russia's Peace Proposal Before Talks

Ukraine seeks a concrete proposal from Russia before agreeing to peace talks in Istanbul. Russia plans to send negotiators on June 2, but Ukraine's participation is unconfirmed, pending receipt of a detailed document outlining Russia's positions. The lack of a memorandum could affect Ukraine's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine is demanding a formal document detailing Russia's peace proposal before proceeding with planned talks in Istanbul. This requirement was emphasized by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Russia has expressed its intention to send negotiators to Istanbul on June 2, aiming to engage in discussions with Ukrainian representatives. However, Ukraine's participation hinges on receiving a comprehensive memorandum from the Russian side that stipulates their proposals for the peace talks.

Sybiha refrained from disclosing Ukraine's course of action if Russia fails to deliver the requested document or specifying a deadline for its receipt, leaving the potential diplomatic engagement in uncertainty.

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

