Ukraine Awaits Russia's Peace Proposal Before Talks

Ukraine is demanding a formal document detailing Russia's peace proposal before proceeding with planned talks in Istanbul. This requirement was emphasized by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Russia has expressed its intention to send negotiators to Istanbul on June 2, aiming to engage in discussions with Ukrainian representatives. However, Ukraine's participation hinges on receiving a comprehensive memorandum from the Russian side that stipulates their proposals for the peace talks.

Sybiha refrained from disclosing Ukraine's course of action if Russia fails to deliver the requested document or specifying a deadline for its receipt, leaving the potential diplomatic engagement in uncertainty.