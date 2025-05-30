Braving Battle: Chhattisgarh's Bold Police Promotions

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has honored 295 police personnel with out-of-turn promotions for their bravery in the Naxal-affected Bastar division, officials reported on Friday.

The directive, issued by Director General of Police Arun Deo Gautam, acknowledges the courageous efforts of these officers in confronting Left-wing extremism.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma expressed his congratulations via social media, appreciating the officers' indomitable courage and dedication in protecting democracy and contributing to the region's peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)