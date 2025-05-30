Left Menu

Braving Battle: Chhattisgarh's Bold Police Promotions

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh awarded out-of-turn promotions to 295 police personnel for their bravery in Naxal-hit areas, especially in the Bastar division. Recognizing their courage, the order by DGP Arun Deo Gautam highlights the officers' dedication to combating extremism and contributing to regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:05 IST
The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has honored 295 police personnel with out-of-turn promotions for their bravery in the Naxal-affected Bastar division, officials reported on Friday.

The directive, issued by Director General of Police Arun Deo Gautam, acknowledges the courageous efforts of these officers in confronting Left-wing extremism.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma expressed his congratulations via social media, appreciating the officers' indomitable courage and dedication in protecting democracy and contributing to the region's peace and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

