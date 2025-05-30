Captain Pleads Not Guilty in High-Profile Maritime Collision Case

Vladimir Motin, the captain involved in the maritime collision that resulted in a crew member's death, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges. The incident involved the Portuguese-flagged Solong and a U.S. tanker, raising concerns about maritime safety and accountability.

The collision occurred on March 10 off Britain's east coast. The tanker, Stena Immaculate, was en route carrying military jet fuel when it was hit by the Solong. The crash led to the disappearance and presumed death of crew member Mark Pernia.

Appearing in court via videolink, Motin refuted the gross negligence manslaughter charges at the Old Bailey in London, sparking a legal battle that highlights key issues within maritime law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)