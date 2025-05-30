Trains Under Attack: RPF Arrests Stone-Pelters

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended three individuals, including two juveniles, for allegedly pelting stones at moving trains in the Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railways.

Among those arrested is Satyanaray Sahu, 26, from Odisha. He, along with two minors from West Bengal, allegedly targeted the Vande Bharat Express and Dhauli Express while operating on the Howrah–Puri route.

According to RPF officials, Sahu is a habitual offender, previously engaged in theft and mobile phone snatching from passengers. The juveniles have admitted to their misconduct and have been referred to the juvenile board.

(With inputs from agencies.)