Trains Under Attack: RPF Arrests Stone-Pelters
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested three individuals, including two juveniles from West Bengal, for allegedly pelting stones at two trains in the Kharagpur division. The adult suspect, Satyanaray Sahu, admitted to habitual offenses of theft and phone snatching from passengers. The juveniles confessed to their involvement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:38 IST
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has apprehended three individuals, including two juveniles, for allegedly pelting stones at moving trains in the Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railways.
Among those arrested is Satyanaray Sahu, 26, from Odisha. He, along with two minors from West Bengal, allegedly targeted the Vande Bharat Express and Dhauli Express while operating on the Howrah–Puri route.
According to RPF officials, Sahu is a habitual offender, previously engaged in theft and mobile phone snatching from passengers. The juveniles have admitted to their misconduct and have been referred to the juvenile board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
