Digital Deceit: The Online Harassment Case that Shook Delhi

A Delhi woman found herself embroiled in a harrowing ordeal as personal images shared with a man she met online led to threats of violence and unrelenting harassment, investigators disclosed on Friday.

The accused, Himanshu Arora, 37, a graduate from Delhi University, was detained after an investigation revealed his alleged involvement in tormenting the victim. Arora, though married and engaged in a family-run sanitary business, forged an emotional bond with the woman he met on Instagram in 2021, and gradually manipulated her into sharing intimate content which he later exploited.

Police investigations uncovered Arora's use of multiple fake Instagram identities to sexually harass and extort the woman, alongside making grave threats such as acid attacks, kidnapping, and false legal allegations. His arrest followed a thorough digital analysis, revealing nine fake profiles and a Gmail ID utilizing a phone number under his mother's name but operated by him.

(With inputs from agencies.)