Court Drama: Rajdeep Sardesai vs. Shazia Ilmi - Privacy and Defamation Clash

The Delhi High Court will hear an appeal by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai in July, challenging a partial relief order in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Shazia Ilmi. The case concerns a video posted by Sardesai, which Ilmi claims violated her privacy after a news debate show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:35 IST
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court is set to deliberate an appeal by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai challenging a prior court decision. This case, involving BJP leader Shazia Ilmi, hinges on alleged defamation and privacy invasion stemming from a video taken after a televised debate in July 2024.

The contentious video, which surfaced on social media, reportedly shows Ilmi withdrawing from a heated debate on the Agniveer scheme, a moment she claims was recorded without her consent, infringing on her right to privacy. Initially, a single judge granted partial relief to Ilmi, demanding the video's removal from Sardesai's personal platform while imposing costs for alleged fact suppression.

The upcoming appeal hearing, scheduled post-vacations on July 2, will be closely watched. The case not only raises critical questions about media practices and privacy rights but also the scope of consent in post-broadcast recordings. Legal experts suggest this could be a precedent-setting decision in media law.

