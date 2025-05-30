Court Drama: Rajdeep Sardesai vs. Shazia Ilmi - Privacy and Defamation Clash

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court is set to deliberate an appeal by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai challenging a prior court decision. This case, involving BJP leader Shazia Ilmi, hinges on alleged defamation and privacy invasion stemming from a video taken after a televised debate in July 2024.

The contentious video, which surfaced on social media, reportedly shows Ilmi withdrawing from a heated debate on the Agniveer scheme, a moment she claims was recorded without her consent, infringing on her right to privacy. Initially, a single judge granted partial relief to Ilmi, demanding the video's removal from Sardesai's personal platform while imposing costs for alleged fact suppression.

The upcoming appeal hearing, scheduled post-vacations on July 2, will be closely watched. The case not only raises critical questions about media practices and privacy rights but also the scope of consent in post-broadcast recordings. Legal experts suggest this could be a precedent-setting decision in media law.

(With inputs from agencies.)