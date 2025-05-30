Bomb Scare Hoax Disrupts Udyog Bhawan

An alarming e-mail was sent to the Ministry of Heavy Industries threatening to blow up Udyog Bhawan, prompting an immediate evacuation of the premises. The threat was eventually labeled a hoax following a comprehensive security operation.

The threat, received on Friday afternoon, claimed that an improvised explosive device (IED) would be used to target Udyog Bhawan. In response, security officials coordinated a swift evacuation and dispatched bomb disposal teams to scrutinize the site.

The anti-sabotage operation, which lasted approximately two hours, concluded with authorities deeming the threat unfounded. Heightened security measures remained in place at Udyog Bhawan as officials assessed the situation and monitored entry into the building to prevent any potential incidents.