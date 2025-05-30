Left Menu

Bomb Scare Hoax Disrupts Udyog Bhawan

An e-mail threat to blow up Udyog Bhawan in Delhi was declared a hoax after a thorough search. Security measures were intensified as the e-mail threatened the use of an IED. The building was evacuated, and officials conducted an intensive anti-sabotage operation before declaring it a false alarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:52 IST
An alarming e-mail was sent to the Ministry of Heavy Industries threatening to blow up Udyog Bhawan, prompting an immediate evacuation of the premises. The threat was eventually labeled a hoax following a comprehensive security operation.

The threat, received on Friday afternoon, claimed that an improvised explosive device (IED) would be used to target Udyog Bhawan. In response, security officials coordinated a swift evacuation and dispatched bomb disposal teams to scrutinize the site.

The anti-sabotage operation, which lasted approximately two hours, concluded with authorities deeming the threat unfounded. Heightened security measures remained in place at Udyog Bhawan as officials assessed the situation and monitored entry into the building to prevent any potential incidents.

