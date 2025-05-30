Mysterious Circumstances Surround 13-Year-Old's Tragic Death
A 13-year-old girl was discovered dead in the Dwarka area under mysterious circumstances. Her body was found in a locked room at her residence. The family suspects the landlord, as he was present at the time. Police have registered a murder case and investigations are ongoing.
A 13-year-old girl was found dead in suspicious circumstances in Dwarka, police confirmed on Friday.
Officers revealed the incident was reported after a PCR call at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, prompting immediate action by local law enforcement. The family alleges the landlord, noting his presence at the crime scene.
Authorities recovered the girl's body inside a locked room on the terrace of a three-floor Sitapuri house. Initial investigations show no signs of sexual assault, and a murder case has been initiated. Surveillance footage and forensic analysis aim to unveil the truth behind this tragic event.
