Appeals Court Blocks Trump Administration's Federal Employee Layoffs

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a block against the Trump administration's initiative to massively restructure federal agencies by laying off tens of thousands of federal workers. This decision prevents an immediate overhauling, with plaintiffs arguing the president's overreach without Congress' authorization.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston had earlier stopped the layoffs at about 20 federal agencies, siding with unions, nonprofits, and municipalities. The administration's appeal was denied, suggesting their next option would be to request the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

In a statement, the coalition of plaintiffs praised the ruling as a reprieve from what they considered an unlawful disruption of federal operations. The White House, however, has yet to comment as debates continue over the administration's potentially far-reaching policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)