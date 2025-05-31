Left Menu

Valor on the Border: Celebrating the Courage of BSF's Neha Bhandari

General Upendra Dwivedi awarded BSF officer Neha Bhandari for her bravery during Operation Sindoor. The Army praised the integration of BSF and ex-servicemen's efforts in safeguarding India's borders. Neha, a third-generation officer, demonstrated exceptional leadership despite challenging conditions on the Jammu frontier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:36 IST
General Upendra Dwivedi, the chief of Army Staff, recognized the extraordinary bravery of Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari of the BSF for her key role during Operation Sindoor, honoring her with the Commendation Disc.

During his visit to Jammu, Gen Dwivedi emphasized maintaining agility and vigilance in the face of evolving security challenges, particularly praising the BSF's seamless cooperation with the Army in crucial operations.

Neha Bhandari, part of a family with a long military tradition, led a forward-deployed unit against hostile forces across the International Border, showcasing exemplary courage and operational proficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

