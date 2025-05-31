Left Menu

Crackdown on CPI (Maoist): NIA Charges Two More Accused in Jharkhand Arms Case

The NIA filed charges against Ranthu Oraon and Niraj Singh Kherwar in a 2022 arms seizure case linked to a CPI (Maoist) plot to attack security forces in Jharkhand. This brings the total accused to 25, highlighting a broader conspiracy to destabilize the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:23 IST
Crackdown on CPI (Maoist): NIA Charges Two More Accused in Jharkhand Arms Case
In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against two more individuals in connection with a 2022 arms and ammunition seizure case. The seizure was part of a larger conspiracy by the banned CPI (Maoist) group intending to launch an attack against security forces in Jharkhand.

According to an official statement released on Saturday, the latest charges have been pressed against Ranthu Oraon and Niraj Singh Kherwar, both hailing from Jharkhand. With this, the total number of accused individuals has increased to 25. The charges encompass various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA's investigations revealed a planned armed rebellion aimed at destabilizing the nation and threatening its integrity, security, and sovereignty. As arrests continue, the NIA remains committed to dismantling the CPI (Maoist) network across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

