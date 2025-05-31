Delhi Espionage: Sibling Duo Allegedly Supplied SIMs to Pakistani Spies

The Delhi Police have taken significant action by arresting Asim for allegedly assisting Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) in espionage activities through the supply of Indian mobile SIM cards. This development comes as authorities intensify efforts to curb espionage threats.

Asim, identified as Kasim's brother, emerged on police radar during Kasim's interrogation. Officials stated that Kasim confessed to being encouraged by Pakistani handlers to involve his brother in the espionage network. This revelation prompted the Special Cell to arrest Asim, who is now in police custody for further questioning.

The investigation stems from intelligence reports in September 2024 about the misuse of Indian SIM cards by foreign agents. Kasim's travel to Pakistan, interactions with the ISI, and the strategic misuse of telecom resources highlight a broader espionage syndicate undermining national security through advanced social media tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)