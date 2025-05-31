Left Menu

Punjab's Unyielding Battle Against Drugs: Major Successes Mark New Milestones

Punjab Police's anti-drug initiative 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' reports major success in its campaign. Over 13,000 arrests and substantial drug seizures highlight the effort. The operation focuses on enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention. Despite successes, pockets of drug availability remain, keeping the campaign ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:32 IST
Punjab's Unyielding Battle Against Drugs: Major Successes Mark New Milestones
Gaurav Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride against narcotics, Punjab Police's anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' has been a robust success. On Saturday, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav detailed substantial outcomes, reflecting the relentless efforts aimed at curbing drug proliferation in the region.

This operation aligns with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's directive to eliminate drugs within three months. The police have arrested over 13,000 individuals, including key figures, and registered 8,344 FIRs under the NDPS Act.

Seizures include large quantities of various substances, and the campaign disrupted drug networks by freezing assets and demolishing illegal properties. The initiative operates on a three-pronged strategy focusing on enforcement, prevention, and rehab, aiming for a drug-free Punjab.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025