Punjab's Unyielding Battle Against Drugs: Major Successes Mark New Milestones

In a significant stride against narcotics, Punjab Police's anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' has been a robust success. On Saturday, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav detailed substantial outcomes, reflecting the relentless efforts aimed at curbing drug proliferation in the region.

This operation aligns with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's directive to eliminate drugs within three months. The police have arrested over 13,000 individuals, including key figures, and registered 8,344 FIRs under the NDPS Act.

Seizures include large quantities of various substances, and the campaign disrupted drug networks by freezing assets and demolishing illegal properties. The initiative operates on a three-pronged strategy focusing on enforcement, prevention, and rehab, aiming for a drug-free Punjab.