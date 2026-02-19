Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Discharged from Hospital After Health Scare
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali after experiencing exhaustion. Initially admitted on February 15, Mann later returned due to recurring fatigue after attending an anti-drug campaign event. His vital parameters were stable. AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited him, confirming his improved condition.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Thursday morning after being admitted for exhaustion, according to sources.
Initially admitted on February 15 for a check-up, Mann experienced fatigue again after attending an anti-drug campaign event in Moga, prompting a return to the hospital.
A medical bulletin from Fortis confirmed all vital parameters were stable. AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited Mann, reporting him to be in better health upon release.
