Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Discharged from Hospital After Health Scare

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali after experiencing exhaustion. Initially admitted on February 15, Mann later returned due to recurring fatigue after attending an anti-drug campaign event. His vital parameters were stable. AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited him, confirming his improved condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:20 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Discharged from Hospital After Health Scare
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Thursday morning after being admitted for exhaustion, according to sources.

Initially admitted on February 15 for a check-up, Mann experienced fatigue again after attending an anti-drug campaign event in Moga, prompting a return to the hospital.

A medical bulletin from Fortis confirmed all vital parameters were stable. AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited Mann, reporting him to be in better health upon release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The AI Revolution: Transforming Sectors for Growth

The AI Revolution: Transforming Sectors for Growth

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Boosts Investment with 27 Mega Projects

Andhra Pradesh Boosts Investment with 27 Mega Projects

 India
3
India's T20 World Cup Challenge: Countering Spin and Top-order Predictability

India's T20 World Cup Challenge: Countering Spin and Top-order Predictabilit...

 India
4
Waaree Energies to Establish Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory in Andhra Pradesh

Waaree Energies to Establish Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Gigafactory in Andh...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026