Teacher's Scam: Duping Job Seekers Lands Him in Custody

A government school teacher, currently suspended, was remanded to judicial custody for 15 days after being arrested for allegedly cheating job seekers, according to the Crime Branch. Jameel Anjum, from Ustad Mohalla, was taken into custody on suspicion of fraudulently taking money by providing fake job offers.

Anjum's arrest followed a complaint from Rashid Manhas of Gujjar Nagar, who accused Anjum of defrauding him of Rs 10 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh, promising him and his sister government jobs. These fraudulent activities were under the guise of job placements for educated candidates from middle-class backgrounds, as per the officials.

Due to his repeated involvement in similar scams, Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh has set up a special investigation team to delve deeper into these allegations. Anjum is already facing 10 FIRs, with charges filed in four of these cases by the Crime Branch and district police.

