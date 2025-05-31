Sri Lankan Parliamentary Delegation Attends First PRIDE Orientation

For the first time, a Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation, headed by Deputy Speaker Rizvie Salih, participated in an orientation program at New Delhi's Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE). This initiative marks a strengthening of diplomatic ties between India and Sri Lanka.

From May 25 to 31, the visiting delegation comprised 20 Members of Parliament from various Sri Lankan political parties and four parliamentary officials, including the secretary general. The group engaged in productive discussions with Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

During the program, the delegation took part in interactive sessions focusing on legislative and budgetary processes, along with the system of parliamentary committees. The visit also offered insights into India's economic transformations, highlighted by visits to the Unique Identification Authority of India, Delhi Metro Railway Corporation, and DLF IT Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)