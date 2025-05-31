Delhi Police Crack Down on Espionage Racket: Suspect's Arrest Sheds Light on SIM Card Smuggling

In a significant development, Delhi Police have apprehended Hasin, suspected of facilitating espionage activities tied to Pakistani intelligence operatives. The arrest marks a critical advancement in the investigation delving into illegal SIM card distribution to Pakistan.

Authorities revealed that Hasin played a crucial role in supplying Indian SIM cards and assisting in their activation for covert communication by Pakistani agencies. The SIM cards were reportedly used by Pakistan's intelligence machinery to gather sensitive information by engaging Indian citizens precariously.

This arrest brings new focus on cross-border intelligence conspiracies, as police dig deeper into financial and social networks aiding spy operations. The investigation aims to unravel the broader, potentially expansive, espionage chain involving high-stakes security implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)