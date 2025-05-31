Horrific Crime in Chembur: Man Arrested for Setting Wife Ablaze

A shocking incident unfolded in Mumbai's Chembur area, where a 46-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly setting his wife on fire, resulting in critical burn injuries. The altercation, which led to this horrific act, occurred at their residence, according to police reports.

Dinesh Awhad, the accused, reportedly sought intimacy with his spouse on Friday afternoon. However, his advances were met with refusal as his wife stressed her urgency to leave for work, where she is employed as a domestic help, explained an official from the RCF police station.

Amidst the heated argument, the woman, in a moment of anger, doused herself with kerosene but couldn't light a fire. Tragically, Awhad then ignited a paper using the kitchen stove and flung it at her, causing severe burns. As per her complaint, police have charged him under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempted murder and related offenses.