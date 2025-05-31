Left Menu

Horrific Crime in Chembur: Man Arrested for Setting Wife Ablaze

In Mumbai's Chembur area, a man named Dinesh Awhad was arrested for attempting to murder his wife by setting her ablaze following an argument. His wife, who works as a domestic help, refused his sexual advances citing work commitments. She sustained serious burn injuries and is now in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Mumbai's Chembur area, where a 46-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly setting his wife on fire, resulting in critical burn injuries. The altercation, which led to this horrific act, occurred at their residence, according to police reports.

Dinesh Awhad, the accused, reportedly sought intimacy with his spouse on Friday afternoon. However, his advances were met with refusal as his wife stressed her urgency to leave for work, where she is employed as a domestic help, explained an official from the RCF police station.

Amidst the heated argument, the woman, in a moment of anger, doused herself with kerosene but couldn't light a fire. Tragically, Awhad then ignited a paper using the kitchen stove and flung it at her, causing severe burns. As per her complaint, police have charged him under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempted murder and related offenses.

