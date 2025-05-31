Left Menu

Karnataka CM Vows Crackdown on Hate Speech and Online Betting

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans to introduce a law against hate speech and is considering legislation against online betting. This follows communal tensions in Dakshina Kannada. The government is also tackling issues like child marriage, microfinance abuse, and mortality rates as part of broader governance efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:51 IST
Karnataka CM Vows Crackdown on Hate Speech and Online Betting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to introduce a legal framework to curb hate speech in the state. Addressing media after a district-level review meeting, the CM affirmed his government's commitment to act decisively against such offenses, regardless of the perpetrator's influence.

Alongside, the Chief Minister highlighted potential regulatory measures targeting online betting. He stated that discussions are underway with state law and IT ministers to assess the need for formal legislation to control this burgeoning issue, which has seen many young people succumb to cricket-related gambling traps.

In addition to focusing on hate speech and betting, Siddaramaiah emphasized tackling other social issues including child marriages, infant mortality, and microfinance malpractices. The CM has directed district officials to operate collaboratively to ensure that law and order foster development across Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025