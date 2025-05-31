Karnataka CM Vows Crackdown on Hate Speech and Online Betting
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah plans to introduce a law against hate speech and is considering legislation against online betting. This follows communal tensions in Dakshina Kannada. The government is also tackling issues like child marriage, microfinance abuse, and mortality rates as part of broader governance efforts.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to introduce a legal framework to curb hate speech in the state. Addressing media after a district-level review meeting, the CM affirmed his government's commitment to act decisively against such offenses, regardless of the perpetrator's influence.
Alongside, the Chief Minister highlighted potential regulatory measures targeting online betting. He stated that discussions are underway with state law and IT ministers to assess the need for formal legislation to control this burgeoning issue, which has seen many young people succumb to cricket-related gambling traps.
In addition to focusing on hate speech and betting, Siddaramaiah emphasized tackling other social issues including child marriages, infant mortality, and microfinance malpractices. The CM has directed district officials to operate collaboratively to ensure that law and order foster development across Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Britain Debates Landmark Assisted Dying Law
Harvard Settles Antisemitism Lawsuit with Orthodox Jewish Student
Major Entertainment Headlines: Lawsuits, Revivals, and Tragic Losses
Kerala Lawyer's Assault Case: Judicial Custody and Controversial Claims
World Bank Approves $350M Grant for Malawi's $1.5B Mpatamanga Hydropower Project