Karnataka CM Vows Crackdown on Hate Speech and Online Betting

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to introduce a legal framework to curb hate speech in the state. Addressing media after a district-level review meeting, the CM affirmed his government's commitment to act decisively against such offenses, regardless of the perpetrator's influence.

Alongside, the Chief Minister highlighted potential regulatory measures targeting online betting. He stated that discussions are underway with state law and IT ministers to assess the need for formal legislation to control this burgeoning issue, which has seen many young people succumb to cricket-related gambling traps.

In addition to focusing on hate speech and betting, Siddaramaiah emphasized tackling other social issues including child marriages, infant mortality, and microfinance malpractices. The CM has directed district officials to operate collaboratively to ensure that law and order foster development across Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)