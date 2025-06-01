Wave of Vandalism Hits Jewish Institutions in Paris
Several Jewish sites in Paris, including the Holocaust museum, were vandalized with green paint, sparking an investigation. French and Israeli leaders condemned the acts, emphasizing the need for swift justice. This incident highlights a concerning rise in hate crimes in France, with authorities urged to protect targeted communities.
Jewish institutions in Paris were defaced with green paint overnight, prompting a police investigation, according to sources on Saturday.
The attack targeted the Shoah Memorial, three synagogues, and a restaurant in the historic Le Marais district. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the 'despicable acts' against the Jewish community.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed shock and urged French authorities to act decisively. Amid rising hate crimes in France, police recorded an 11% increase in racist and xenophobic incidents last year, though specific religious targets were not detailed.
