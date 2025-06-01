Left Menu

Wave of Vandalism Hits Jewish Institutions in Paris

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 01:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jewish institutions in Paris were defaced with green paint overnight, prompting a police investigation, according to sources on Saturday.

The attack targeted the Shoah Memorial, three synagogues, and a restaurant in the historic Le Marais district. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau condemned the 'despicable acts' against the Jewish community.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed shock and urged French authorities to act decisively. Amid rising hate crimes in France, police recorded an 11% increase in racist and xenophobic incidents last year, though specific religious targets were not detailed.

