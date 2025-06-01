Left Menu

China Condemns U.S. Defense Secretary's 'Vilifying' Indo-Pacific Remarks

China has expressed strong disapproval of remarks by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth labeling China a threat in the Indo-Pacific. Accusing the U.S. of sowing division, China's foreign ministry criticized Hegseth's comments at the Shangri-La Dialogue and warned against igniting tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 11:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has vigorously protested against what it describes as 'vilifying' remarks made by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The foreign ministry accused the U.S. of promoting division through Hegseth's comments at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Hegseth's labeling of China as a threat in the Indo-Pacific was condemned by China, which described the statements as deplorable. The U.S., instead of heeding regional calls for peace, is accused of exacerbating tensions through Cold War rhetoric.

The deployment of U.S. military assets in the South China Sea was highlighted as a concern by China. Meanwhile, the conflict over sovereignty in the South China Sea and the issue of Taiwan has further strained relations, with warnings from both sides on potential consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

