Caste-Based Attack on Dalit Wedding Sparks Outrage in Uttar Pradesh

A Dalit family's wedding ceremony faced a brutal attack in Uttar Pradesh's Rasra, leaving two injured. Around 20 people, led by identified individuals, assaulted attendees with sticks and rods, branding them with caste-based slurs. No arrests have been made yet, but investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 01-06-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 13:00 IST
A shocking incident unfolded in Rasra, Uttar Pradesh, as a Dalit family's wedding ceremony was violently disrupted by an alleged attack on Friday night. According to local police, around 20 individuals, armed with sticks and rods, stormed a marriage hall, leaving two severely injured.

The attack, led by identified individuals including Aman Sahni, Deepak Sahni, Rahul, and Akhilesh, was reportedly fueled by caste-based animosity, as the perpetrators questioned the family's right to hold a wedding in a hall. This incident has not led to any arrests yet, although authorities are actively investigating the matter.

The victims, Ajay Kumar and Manan Kant, sustained severe injuries, prompting a registered FIR under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Rasra Police are under pressure to deliver swift justice, as the community grapples with the underlying caste tensions highlighted by this brutal assault.

