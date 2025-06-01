Andhra Pradesh Revamps Ration Supply System
The Andhra Pradesh government has reverted to supplying rations via fair price shops, moving away from the doorstep delivery model. This initiative, which affects over 1 crore families, aims to improve accessibility and save public funds, while utilizing technology for transparency and efficiency.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh government, led by the TDP, announced a significant policy reversal concerning the distribution of rations, reinstating the traditional method of supply through fair price shops, a departure from the previous doorstep delivery approach.
The change comes amid allegations of misuse of public funds amounting to Rs 17,000 crore under the former YSRCP regime. Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar emphasized the new system's aim to increase convenience for over 1 crore families statewide, including special provisions for senior citizens and the differently-abled.
The government asserts this move, operational from 8 AM to Noon and 4 PM to 8 PM daily, will save approximately Rs 385 crore annually, utilizing technology and a dedicated app for monitoring and enhancing transparency among dealers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Delhi Visit for State Investments
N Chandrababu Naidu Graces Sri Gangamma Jatara
YSRCP Protests Former Minister's Arrest Amidst Political Tensions
Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Central Support on Strategic Projects in Delhi Visit
TDP cadre suffered a lot during previous YSRCP regime; Several party workers lost lives: Chandrababu Naidu.