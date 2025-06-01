Andhra Pradesh Revamps Ration Supply System

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by the TDP, announced a significant policy reversal concerning the distribution of rations, reinstating the traditional method of supply through fair price shops, a departure from the previous doorstep delivery approach.

The change comes amid allegations of misuse of public funds amounting to Rs 17,000 crore under the former YSRCP regime. Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar emphasized the new system's aim to increase convenience for over 1 crore families statewide, including special provisions for senior citizens and the differently-abled.

The government asserts this move, operational from 8 AM to Noon and 4 PM to 8 PM daily, will save approximately Rs 385 crore annually, utilizing technology and a dedicated app for monitoring and enhancing transparency among dealers.

(With inputs from agencies.)