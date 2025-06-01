Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Revamps Ration Supply System

The Andhra Pradesh government has reverted to supplying rations via fair price shops, moving away from the doorstep delivery model. This initiative, which affects over 1 crore families, aims to improve accessibility and save public funds, while utilizing technology for transparency and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithapuram(Ap) | Updated: 01-06-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 14:39 IST
Andhra Pradesh Revamps Ration Supply System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by the TDP, announced a significant policy reversal concerning the distribution of rations, reinstating the traditional method of supply through fair price shops, a departure from the previous doorstep delivery approach.

The change comes amid allegations of misuse of public funds amounting to Rs 17,000 crore under the former YSRCP regime. Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar emphasized the new system's aim to increase convenience for over 1 crore families statewide, including special provisions for senior citizens and the differently-abled.

The government asserts this move, operational from 8 AM to Noon and 4 PM to 8 PM daily, will save approximately Rs 385 crore annually, utilizing technology and a dedicated app for monitoring and enhancing transparency among dealers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025