Identity Mix-Up Leads to Jail Release Chaos

Nitesh Pandey, jailed for raping a minor, was incorrectly released due to an identity mismatch with another inmate named Nitesh. The error led to the suspension of five jail officials. Arrested again, Pandey was caught after wrongfully exiting jail by impersonating the bail-released inmate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nitesh Pandey, imprisoned for raping a minor, was erroneously released from Neemka jail due to a case of mistaken identity involving another inmate with a similar name. The mix-up was discovered after Pandey was recaptured in his village in Patna, Bihar.

The clerical error led to the suspension of five officials at the jail, including high-ranking personnel. The incident unfolded when Pandey falsely assumed the identity of another Nitesh, whose release was granted by a Faridabad court for a separate offense.

This case has raised serious concerns about procedural oversights in the prison system, prompting further investigations to prevent such incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

