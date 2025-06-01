Tensions Escalate: China's Retort to US Defense Secretary's Accusations

China has expressed discontent with remarks made by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing him of vilification and dismissing calls for peace from regional countries. The Chinese foreign ministry described Hegseth's comments at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore as deplorable, claiming they were intended to sow division.

Hegseth highlighted the potential threat from China in the Indo-Pacific region, urging allies to increase defense spending. In response, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed an additional A$10 billion pledge for defense efforts. Meanwhile, US military deployments in the region continue to stir tensions.

The South China Sea remains a contentious area, with China and the Philippines disputing territorial claims. The situation is further complicated by joint maritime operations by the United States and its allies. China's foreign ministry has urged the US to avoid escalating the situation, warning against interference, especially concerning Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)