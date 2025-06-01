Transforming India's Forensic Landscape: Amit Shah's Vision

In a significant move aimed at revolutionizing India's forensic capabilities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced an ambitious financial outlay of Rs 2,800 crore on Sunday. This investment is intended to modernize the nation's forensic infrastructure, with the ultimate goal of establishing a foolproof, evidence-based criminal justice system.

Shah detailed plans for the creation of nine new campuses under the National Forensic Sciences University (NSFU) and seven new Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs) across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu. These developments are expected to bolster evidence collection and criminal investigations nationwide.

Furthermore, the initiative includes a Rs 200 crore project for a national forensic data centre equipped with AI capabilities to analyze a vast pool of data. Shah expressed confidence that these advances would significantly enhance the efficiency and transparency of criminal justice procedures while also touching upon recent legal reforms aimed at protecting citizens' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)