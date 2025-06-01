Left Menu

FIR Filed Against Policemen in Gujarat Over Alleged Fake Encounter

An FIR has been registered against seven policemen, including a sub-inspector, for the alleged killing of a man and his 14-year-old son in a purported fake encounter in Gujarat's Surendranagar district in 2021. The case was registered following a court directive and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surendranagar | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:44 IST
An FIR has been lodged against seven policemen, including a sub-inspector, for allegedly killing a man and his 14-year-old son in what is claimed to be a fake encounter in Surendranagar district, Gujarat, in 2021, according to officials.

Reports indicate that Bajana police filed the FIR on May 29, targeting sub-inspector VN Jadeja and six constables for the murders of Hanifkhan Malek and his son Madeen, following a magistrate's mandate.

The implicated officers, previously assigned to Bajana station, are accused even as they serve in different locations. Legal proceedings initiated by Malek's daughter Suhana highlighted these allegations, compelling the courts to further probe the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

