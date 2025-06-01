FIR Filed Against Policemen in Gujarat Over Alleged Fake Encounter

An FIR has been lodged against seven policemen, including a sub-inspector, for allegedly killing a man and his 14-year-old son in what is claimed to be a fake encounter in Surendranagar district, Gujarat, in 2021, according to officials.

Reports indicate that Bajana police filed the FIR on May 29, targeting sub-inspector VN Jadeja and six constables for the murders of Hanifkhan Malek and his son Madeen, following a magistrate's mandate.

The implicated officers, previously assigned to Bajana station, are accused even as they serve in different locations. Legal proceedings initiated by Malek's daughter Suhana highlighted these allegations, compelling the courts to further probe the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)