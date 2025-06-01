Left Menu

Ayodhya Implements Meat and Liquor Ban in Sacred Areas

The Ayodhya district administration, driven by a complaint to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is enforcing a ban on meat sales along key sacred routes. Notices have been issued to shopkeepers with a seven-day relocation mandate. A similar ban on liquor sales is also being considered.

Updated: 01-06-2025 21:12 IST
  • India

The Ayodhya district administration has initiated a strict enforcement of a meat sales ban along revered paths, including Ram Path and Dharma Path, following a complaint during a Janata Darbar addressed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Manik Chand, Food Safety Officer, reported that a team identified 22 meat shops operating along these holy routes. Shopkeepers have been given seven days to relocate, with warnings of consequent action if they fail to comply.

Furthermore, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi indicated plans for a similar prohibition on liquor sales in these areas, emphasizing the ongoing discussions about enforcing the meat ban to preserve the spiritual sanctity of the city.

