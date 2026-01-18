Left Menu

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Attend Harvard Leadership Programme

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has enrolled in a prestigious leadership programme at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. Set to take place in January 2025, the programme aims to equip leaders with skills to navigate modern challenges. Reddy will be the first serving Indian chief minister to receive this certification.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to enhance his leadership capabilities through a prestigious programme at Harvard University. The Kennedy School of Government will host the 'Leadership: 21st Century' course from January 25 to 30, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office.

While attending the course in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Reddy will collaborate with participants from over 20 different countries. The programme will involve classes, diverse assignments, and the development of group projects focusing on global case studies, highlighting key historical moments.

This initiative marks a significant achievement for Reddy, who upon completion, will become the first serving Indian chief minister to earn a programme course certification from Harvard University.

