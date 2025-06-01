Tragic Electrocution at Hostel: JEE Aspirant's Life Cut Short

A 17-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was electrocuted at a hostel in the Vigyan Nagar area, police reported on Sunday.

The incident took place when Anandvardhan Pratap Singh, from Manikpur village in Uttar Pradesh, attempted to retrieve clothes from a public power line. Using a stick from a hostel balcony, Singh was electrocuted, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lokendra Paliwal.

Despite being accompanied by three to four other students, who remained unharmed due to their footwear, Singh was declared dead upon arrival at New Medical College Hospital. Authorities have charged the hostel owner and caretaker under Section 106 for negligence.