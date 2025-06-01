Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution at Hostel: JEE Aspirant's Life Cut Short

A tragic incident occurred when 17-year-old Anandvardhan Pratap Singh from Uttar Pradesh died of electrocution while trying to retrieve clothes from a power line. The hostel owner and caretaker have been accused of negligence causing death. Friends present were unharmed. The body was released post-mortem.

A 17-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was electrocuted at a hostel in the Vigyan Nagar area, police reported on Sunday.

The incident took place when Anandvardhan Pratap Singh, from Manikpur village in Uttar Pradesh, attempted to retrieve clothes from a public power line. Using a stick from a hostel balcony, Singh was electrocuted, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lokendra Paliwal.

Despite being accompanied by three to four other students, who remained unharmed due to their footwear, Singh was declared dead upon arrival at New Medical College Hospital. Authorities have charged the hostel owner and caretaker under Section 106 for negligence.

