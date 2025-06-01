Outrage Erupts Over Minor's Tragic Death After Rape in Bihar

A minor girl in Bihar who was brutally raped and left fighting for her life succumbed to her injuries at a state-run hospital, sparking outrage among political leaders and the public. The incident has revealed significant deficiencies in law enforcement and healthcare in the region.

The girl, raped in Muzaffarpur on May 26, was transferred to Patna Medical College and Hospital in critical condition. Allegedly due to a lack of available beds, she was left in an ambulance for hours before being admitted, prompting accusations of negligence and insensitivity toward her critical condition.

Prominent Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, voiced indignation over the incident, demanding strict action against those responsible. The case has led to statewide protests against the government's perceived failures, further fueled by allegations of an ineffective law and order system and healthcare crisis in Bihar.

