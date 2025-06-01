Disturbing Case: Man Booked for Assault on Buffalo Calf

In a disturbing incident from Kesariya village, a man has been booked for the alleged sexual assault of a six-month-old buffalo calf, according to local authorities.

The suspect, identified as Paras Nath, reportedly fled the scene after being caught by the calf's owner, Urmila Devi, leading to a police investigation.

The animal, unable to eat or stand after the incident, remains under distress as police efforts to capture Nath intensify, with charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.