Tragic Family Dispute Turns Fatal in Cherapur

A 70-year-old man, Kailash Nath Dubey, allegedly shot and killed his son during a money dispute in Cherapur village. The incident occurred after a heated altercation, leading to a murder charge. The victim's son filed a complaint, triggering a police investigation into this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 01-06-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 23:54 IST
A family argument over money spiraled into tragedy in Cherapur village, as a 70-year-old man reportedly shot his son. Police have arrested Kailash Nath Dubey for allegedly killing his son, Tananjay Dubey, with a licensed rifle following a dispute.

According to the police, Tananjay had recently returned to his hometown from Mumbai to attend a wedding. The incident unfolded when a heated argument erupted between the father and son on a financial matter.

The victim's son, Vishal Dubey, lodged a complaint, prompting a murder case. After the arrest, police seized the weapon as the case continues to unfold under further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

