Tragic Family Dispute Turns Fatal in Cherapur
A 70-year-old man, Kailash Nath Dubey, allegedly shot and killed his son during a money dispute in Cherapur village. The incident occurred after a heated altercation, leading to a murder charge. The victim's son filed a complaint, triggering a police investigation into this tragic event.
A family argument over money spiraled into tragedy in Cherapur village, as a 70-year-old man reportedly shot his son. Police have arrested Kailash Nath Dubey for allegedly killing his son, Tananjay Dubey, with a licensed rifle following a dispute.
According to the police, Tananjay had recently returned to his hometown from Mumbai to attend a wedding. The incident unfolded when a heated argument erupted between the father and son on a financial matter.
The victim's son, Vishal Dubey, lodged a complaint, prompting a murder case. After the arrest, police seized the weapon as the case continues to unfold under further investigation.
