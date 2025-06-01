Ukrainian secret services reportedly struck strategic Russian bomber aircraft using explosive-laden drones concealed in wooden sheds, causing significant damage, according to a security official and images online.

The sheds, transported by truck to air base perimeters, released drones remotely to attack four bases, hitting 41 Russian warplanes, said the anonymous official.

Operation 'Spider's Web', overseen by President Zelenskiy, utilized drones with damages estimated at $7 billion, marking it as a pivotal hit far from Ukraine's frontlines.