Operation Spider's Web: Daring Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Ukrainian secret services launched drone attacks at Russian air bases from hidden sheds, causing substantial damage to strategic bombers. This operation, named 'Spider's Web', was overseen by President Zelenskiy and SBU head Vasyl Maliuk. Estimated damages were valued at $7 billion, marking a significant setback for Moscow.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 23:58 IST
Ukrainian secret services reportedly struck strategic Russian bomber aircraft using explosive-laden drones concealed in wooden sheds, causing significant damage, according to a security official and images online.
The sheds, transported by truck to air base perimeters, released drones remotely to attack four bases, hitting 41 Russian warplanes, said the anonymous official.
Operation 'Spider's Web', overseen by President Zelenskiy, utilized drones with damages estimated at $7 billion, marking it as a pivotal hit far from Ukraine's frontlines.
Advertisement