Caretaker Arrested for Assaulting Differently-Abled Students in Dehradun

A caretaker in Dehradun has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and beating two differently-abled minor students. The arrest followed a complaint from the children's mother. A case has been filed under various legal sections, and investigations, including review of CCTV footage, are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 02-06-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 00:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A school caretaker in Dehradun has been taken into custody by police after facing allegations of sexual assault and physical abuse of two differently-abled minors. This arrest was initiated following a formal complaint lodged by the children's mother.

The authorities have registered a case against the 29-year-old accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other legal provisions. The police swiftly moved to conduct medical examinations of the victims and notified the Child Welfare Committee about the incident.

Investigators have seized CCTV footage and other pertinent evidence from the school premises as part of ongoing inquiries. The accused is reported to be originally from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, currently residing in Kargi Chowk, Dehradun.

