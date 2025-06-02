Left Menu

Tragedy at North Carolina Party: Mass Shooting Leaves Community Reeling

A mass shooting at a party in Hickory, North Carolina, resulted in one death and at least 11 injuries. Authorities have not made any arrests and investigations are ongoing. The incident, which involved gunfire from one or more individuals, has shaken the usually quiet community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hickory | Updated: 02-06-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 00:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A mass shooting erupted at a party in Hickory, western North Carolina, early Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and at least 11 others injured, authorities confirmed.

The incident unfolded at around 12:45 am, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. One victim remains in critical condition while ten others are hospitalized in serious condition. Police have not identified any suspects or made arrests as investigations continue, assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

Reports suggest nearly 100 attendees were present at the house party when gunshots rang out, causing panic and chaos. Local news outlets have highlighted the impact on the community, notably attended by several local high school students, in an area known for its tranquility.

