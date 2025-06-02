Britain Boosts Submarine Fleet Amid Defence Overhaul

Britain is set to significantly bolster its fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines, as announced by the government ahead of a pivotal defence review. The move signals a commitment to investing billions to prepare for the demands of modern warfare.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, mirroring actions taken by European leaders, is actively reinforcing Britain's defence posture amid changing global security dynamics and a notable shift in U.S. foreign policy under former President Donald Trump. Monday's Strategic Defence Review will emphasize the need for Britain's armed forces to achieve a state of "warfighting readiness," addressing the emergence of new threats and the crucial technologies required for defence.

Defence Minister John Healey highlighted the urgency of responding to escalating threats, particularly from Russia. The planned increase to twelve advanced submarines, which blend nuclear propulsion with conventional armaments, will replace the existing fleet of seven from the late 2030s. This initiative aligns with the broader AUKUS security partnership involving the UK, U.S., and Australia.

